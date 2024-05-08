DeCosta dishes on draft picks, Wiggins' 'superpower' is spacing when in coverage

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With rookie camp wrapping up over the weekend, Eric DeCosta has now seen his newest players on the Under Armour Performance Center fields and now has plenty of time to dissect his most recent Ravens draft picks.

The general manger did just that on Wednesday, going through the film of the nine selections and sharing his thoughts on why his organization added each prospect.

When it comes to pick No. 1, Clemson corner Nate Wiggins, he says the 30th overall selection has traits that put him above everybody else.

"I look at Nate as just great feet, speed, coverability. Guys don’t get open against him. He can just flat out cover and that’s really important," said DeCosta. "His quality, his superpower is when he is covering a guy, there is going to be very little space."

He has room to grow and the Ravens want that, literally, from the 6-1, 182-pounder.

"There is this perception that Nate was like this skinny, skinny guy. I think at one point he weighed 175 lbs. He got to the [NFL] Combine and I think he was 184 lbs., 186 lbs., something like that. I don’t look at it as much of a problem. I think there is an opportunity for us to get him stronger. I think we do a good job of that," said DeCosta. "Getting stronger is only going to help his game. So, if you love his game now, then you have to be really excited about what he could be."

And excited about the potential of the Ravens cornerback room. Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa was drafted in the fourth round. Add those two alongside a collection which already includes Marlon Humphrey and Arthur Maulet.

"What we’ve done is built a nice combination of players who can all play multiple spots, which I think is going to give opposing offenses a tough time," said DeCosta.

As for his own offense, Dez Walker is a guy he was thrilled to get in the fourth round. He compared the North Carolina receiver to former Raven Torrey Smith.

"Size and speed. Big play ability outside. Take the top off. Catch the ball and go. Can break a tackle," is how DeCosta described Walker's skillset.

There will be more tackle-breaking in a couple weeks when the Ravens gather for the start of organized team activities.

