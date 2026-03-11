DB Chidobe Awuzie returns to Ravens after agreeing to one-year, $5M deal

BALTIMORE — Well, after a string of losses in free agency, the Ravens have retained one of their own.

Defensive back Chidobe Awuzie is returning to Baltimore after agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal, according to reports.

Awuzie, 30, was a bright spot on a Ravens defense that struggled to find consistency last season. He broke up seven passes, ranking fourth on the team.

He now returns to a secondary that will take on a new identity under new head coach Jesse Minter.

The signing marks Baltimore's second move of the day, as the Ravens also agreed to terms with Trey Hendrickson following the Maxx Crosby trade falling through.