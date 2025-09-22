Center Tyler Linderbaum speaks on Detroit's defense and Ravens team chemistry

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum discussed the challenges of facing Detroit's defensive front and the team's approach to contract negotiations during a recent interview.

When asked about Detroit's defensive strengths beyond star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Linderbaum praised the unit's collective effort.

"I think the group overall plays really well together. They got some really good, tough, hard-nosed players," Linderbaum said.

The Ravens are preparing for a prime-time home game, which Linderbaum sees as an advantage for the team.

"It helps a little bit. We got another day of preparation, we've got the best quarterback in the league, and it's just the excitement to play in front of our fans, play in front of the world and obviously try to put on a show," he said.

Regarding contract discussions, Linderbaum emphasized the team's ability to stay focused despite outside noise. The Ravens did not pick up his fifth-year option, but he said the team has maintained its concentration on football.

"We have agents for a reason. We let them handle that, and I think we have a good core group of guys to not really let that be our main focus," Linderbaum said. "At the end of the day our job is to play football and play football at a really high level."

When asked about potentially staying with Baltimore long-term, Linderbaum remained diplomatic.

"Obviously that's always the end goal, but right now my focus is just playing at the highest level possible for the Ravens right now," said Linderbaum.

In his second year under offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system, Linderbaum has noticed his continued development as a player.

"Each year you're gonna gain more and more confidence. It just comes with reps over time, seeing different defenses, seeing different looks, getting more chemistry with the guys playing next to you," he said.

Linderbaum credited his teammates for making his job easier, particularly the team's skill position players.

"It is a good group, a hard working group, and at the end of the day we've got the best running back in the league and the best quarterback in the league, so they make our jobs a little easier," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.