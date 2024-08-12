Bateman returns to practice, Hamilton 'good' after knee injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It appears the Ravens avoided serious injury to one of their best players.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Kyle Hamilton has a knee sprain and that the all-pro safety is "good". Hamilton was hurt during Sunday's practice.

He did some solo work on the field before Monday's session started.

While the Ravens wait to get Hamilton back there were encouraging developments for a couple of his teammates.

Rashod Bateman suited up. The receiver participated in his first practice in a week. He missed three full sessions after getting banged up while making a touchdown grab last Monday.

"He’ll be fine. He’ll be okay. He’ll be fine," said Harbaugh. "He is trying to get himself out there as much as he can."

Bateman went through individual work on Monday. He left practice shortly after team drills began.

On the other side of the ball, T.J. Tampa made his training camp debut. The rookie cornerback had been out while recovering from sports hernia surgery. Joining his teammates for the first time this late into camp creates quite the challenge to get to where he needs to be for a preseason game. But that’s something Harbaugh would welcome for the fourth-round pick.

"It’s just going to depend on his ability to it with the recovery from - he had bilateral sports hernia surgery. So, I think he’s got a good shot. We’ll just have to see how it comes along in the next week or so," said Harbaugh.

Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins missed Monday's practice. He has been out since spraining his shoulder in Friday's preseason opener.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook