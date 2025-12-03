Baltimore Ravens to install solar panels at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are working on another major stadium initiative, while in the midst of a $430 million renovations project.

Earlier this week the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) approved the team's request to install stadium solar panels.

Lumina Solar, Inc. has been tapped to complete the design, construction, and installation.

The Ravens, not MSA, is providing funding.

"The installation of the solar panels at M&T Bank Stadium promotes Maryland's goals of sustainability, energy efficiency, and carbon footprint reduction and aligns with the Maryland Stadium Authority's year-round environmental initiatives at the Camden Yards Sports Complex," the MSA said in a statement supporting their decision.

So far the Ravens have completed two-of-three phases of renovations.

That includes redesigning and relocating the Press Box, an upgrade to the Club Level with a modernized elevator and escalator system, and a transformed North Plaza.

Construction on the third-phase, which will add a tailgate and concert venue, is already underway.