Ravens announce major upgrades to M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — It's a good time to be a Ravens' fan.

Following a walk-off win Sunday, the Ravens are 10-3.

The team sits alone atop the AFC standings and now the nest is getting some upgrades.

"This is going to be a really transformational and evolutionary program and every single one of the members of the flock is going to have an enhanced game day experience," said Sashi Brown, the Ravens president.

To complete the upgrades, the Ravens are using $435 million in state funds.

It's part of the agreement for the Ravens' new lease signed nearly a year ago.

"Connecting the fan experience to the team, the team to the city and the city to the state and making sure that there's some connection there for all parties involved. I thought it was a wonderful event and certainly worthy of the investment," said Craig Thompson, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The renovations will see new buildings go up.

The North Plaza will add two large buildings with room for tailgating, retail space, a concert venue, and a sports bar.

M&T's current beer garden will go from a tent to a permanent structure.

The upper level concourse gets an expansion.

Club levels will get revitalized including a new lounge, and more field level seating.

"We consistently rank in the top five among NFL teams in experience via the voice of the fan survey. We feel strongly that these renovations will allow us to remain at the top or near the top for years to come," said Brad Downs, the Ravens' SVP of marketing.

The renovations are expected to be completed in the next few years.

The Maryland Stadium Authority declined to comment on the orioles lease negotiations which stalled Friday.

A signed lease from the team would unlock up to 600 million in state funds for renovations of Camden yards, just like the ones the ravens are using.

