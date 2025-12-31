Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

BALTIMORE — When you're a running back in the National Football League who performs like Derrick Henry did on Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers, recognition is inevitable.

And Henry received just that, earning another AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Henry, 31, rushed for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns against the Packers on Saturday night.

RELATED: Henry makes history as Ravens defeat Packers 41-24 to stay in playoff hunt

He made history that night in Green Bay, becoming the NFL's all-time leader in 200+ rushing yard games with seven, surpassing Adrian Peterson. Henry also moved to 10th on the NFL's all-time rushing list, passing Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett.

Henry also tied Peterson for fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 120.

This marks Henry's 10th career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, which ranks third-most among active non-quarterbacks.

Kickers Matt Prater (19) and Nick Folk (11) are the only active non-quarterbacks with more weekly honors.