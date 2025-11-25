Baltimore Ravens greats Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda named Hall of Fame semifinalists for 2026

Two Baltimore Ravens legends are one step closer to reaching the ultimate status of a professional football player.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and offensive guard Marshal Yanda have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.

Two other former Ravens players, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and safety Earl Thomas, also made the semifinals.

The Ravens players join a distinguished group that includes Drew Brees, Darren Woodson, Hines Ward, Luke Kuechly, Larry Fitzgerald, Torry Holt, Eli Manning and many more.

Both Suggs and Yanda were finalists during the 2025 selection process but did not make the final cut.

Suggs played the majority of his career with the Ravens from 2003-2018, recording 132.5 sacks, 35 forced fumbles, 7 interceptions and 2 touchdowns.

Yanda spent his entire career with Baltimore, retiring shortly after the beginning of the Lamar Jackson era.

Both were a part of the Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team in 2012.

Now that the list of semifinalists has been selected, the next step will be narrowing the field from 26 nominees to 15 finalists.

The finalists will be announced on December 3, with the official Hall of Fame Class of 2026 revealed in February.

