Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Terrell Suggs
Charles Krupa/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) celebrates with fans after the Ravens defeated the New England Patriots 33-14 in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Terrell Suggs
Two Ravens legends now have a chance to have their names among the pro football greats.

Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda have been named as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

They join the likes of Eli Manning, Reggie Wayne, Steve Smith Sr., Luke Kuechly, Torry Holt, Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, and more as finalists.

Suggs finished his career as a 2x Super Bowl champion, one being with the Ravens, Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year.

Yanda spent 13 years with the Ravens, with one of those years being a championship year.

The Class of 2025 will be announced in February in New Orleans.

