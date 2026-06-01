Baltimore Colts legend Raymond Berry dies at 93

BALTIMORE — One of Charm City's all time greatest football stars has passed away.

Hall-of-Fame Colts wide receiver Raymond Berry was 93.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Berry's family said he died peacefully on May 25 at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones, including his wife of 65 years, Sally.

Berry played a major role in Baltimore's 1958 championship victory over the New York Giants, hauling in 12 passes for 178 yards.

Over his career, Berry had 631 catches for 9,275 yards and 68 touchdowns.

The six-time Pro Bowler retired as the NFL's all-time receptions leader of his era.

Berry's accolades earned him a spot on the NFL's 75th Anniversary Team.

The Ravens issued this statement in Berry's honor.

With Berry's death, running back Lenny Moore becomes the last living Hall-of-Fame member of the Baltimore Colts.

Johnny Unitas, Jim Parker, John Mackey, Gino Marchetti, and Art Donovan are the other five players no longer with us.