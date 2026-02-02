Anthony Weaver set to return to Baltimore as Ravens defensive coordinator

BALTIMORE — A familiar face is returning to Baltimore to join the Ravens' coaching staff.

Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is set to become Baltimore's new defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter.

With this hire, the Ravens have now filled both coordinator positions after hiring former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle as their new OC last week.

Weaver, 45, interviewed with multiple teams for head coaching positions this cycle, including the Ravens, and became a finalist for both the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers jobs.

He ultimately reunites with the team that drafted him in 2002. Weaver played four seasons in Baltimore before spending three years with the Houston Texans.

His Baltimore story didn't end there, however. He rejoined the Ravens' defensive coaching staff in 2021, serving until after the 2023 season.

While Miami's defense wasn't a top-tier unit, the team showed significant improvement stopping the run this season, climbing from the bottom of the league at the start to finishing in the top 10.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said in his introductory press conference that he will call the defensive plays this season, but having a familiar face in the room should benefit a Ravens squad looking to establish a stronger defensive culture.