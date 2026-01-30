Ravens hire Chicago Bears OC Declan Doyle as new offensive coordinator

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are hiring former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle as their new offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter.

Doyle, 29, served under head coach Ben Johnson for just one year in Chicago, during which Johnson called the offensive plays.

He previously served as the tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos from 2023 through 2024.

Doyle also spent four years with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant. In his first two years with the Saints, the team averaged 28.3 points per game.

In 2025, under Doyle's coordination, the Chicago Bears ranked 6th in total offense, placing 3rd in rushing offense and 10th in passing offense.

When he was first hired, Johnson said he and Doyle were a "match made in heaven."

Seen as one of the "top up-and-coming offensive minds," according to Ian Rapoport, Doyle will now have a chance to work with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson.

The last time Jackson played a full season, he recorded 4,172 passing yards, 915 rushing yards, 45 total touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

With this big vacancy now filled for the team, head coach Jesse Minter can continue his search for coordinators who fit the mold he is looking for — coordinators who are "leaders and connectors and relationship builders."