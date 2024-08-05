After missing most of last season Ar'Darius Washington looking to return to early 2023 form

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the Ravens begin their third week of training camp they are dealing with another injury to Rashod Bateman. The receiver appeared to hurt his rib area towards the end of Monday's practice when he caught a touchdown. Head coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on Bateman’s status after practice.

A guy coming off an injury of his own, of much more significance, is Ar’Darius Washington. The fourth-year safety is back on the field after suffering a chest injury that ended his 2023 season after just two games. But before getting hurt things couldn’t have been going better for Washington last year. In the season-opener against Houston he played 78 percent of the defensive snaps, setting career highs with 6 total tackles and 3 solo tackles, while adding his first career pass defensed, quarterback hit, tackle for loss and sack.

That’s something to build off of now that he’s in full health.

"I just stay confident in myself. So, that was last year. Keep that last year," said Washington. "Every day I come out here, stack every day, make the most of my opportunities and I feel like I’m going to do the same thing when I go back out there again."

To get out there again he’ll have to earn the playing time in a deep safety room. Or you could see him at slot corner.

"Whatever they feel like they are going to put me at, I’m going to compete. I’m going to do my job and do the best I can. So, the more you can do, the better. So, it really doesn’t matter to me."

Washington had a pick-six on Monday against Josh Johnson during 11-on-11 work, flipping his way into the end zone.

