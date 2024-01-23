AFC title game: The view from Kansas City

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Inside the Ravens team facility coaches are pouring through video, taking notes and formulating a game plan for how to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is sure to take Baltimore’s best effort to take down the reigning Super Bowl champs. A win against K.C. and it’s the Ravens who head to Las Vegas to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

So what is the feeling in the Chiefs Kingdom this week? WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner caught up with KSHB Sports Director Mick Shaffer, from our sister station in Kansas City, to answer that question.

"It has changed, Shawn. It kind of flipped a switch," said Shaffer.

He added the resurgence of the offense has revived confidence in K.C.

"All season long Chiefs fans have kind of been waiting for (quarterback) Patrick Mahomes, (head coach) Andy Reid, (tight end) Travis Kielce and company to kind of turn it on because they kind of limped down the stretch. Then all of a sudden in one of the coldest games ever to be played in any sport on the planet, against the Dolphins a couple weeks ago, the offense comes alive and they put up 27 points and they were able to beat the Dolphins and they turn it right around and that was basically a 34-point game they scored against the Bills."

That’s not going to fly on Sunday for a Ravens defense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL in fewest points allowed. No. 2 in the league are the Chiefs.

"This is the best defense that has been in Kansas City in a couple decades," said Shaffer.

But it’s a defense that has yet to face Jackson, who makes his first conference title game appearance. On the other side it’s Mahomes' sixth straight. He has won three AFC titles en route to two Super Bowl championships.

"It’s a huge game for both. I think it’s bigger for Lamar because Patrick has those two Lombardi Trophies to fall back on," said Shaffer. "There are more tiers for Lamar to get to."

The climb is underway.

