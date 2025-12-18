Pups found abandoned in Harford County are now up for adoption

BELCAMP, Md. — This story started off sad, but with the help of a Good Samaritan and some TLC from the Humane Society of Harford County, three abandoned pups are getting a second chance at life.

We told you their story back in October when someone discovered four pups in a box along a trail in Belcamp. One of four newborn puppies die after being discovered abandoned in Belcamp

At the time they were only a day or two old. Unfortunately, one didn't make it. Luckily, three others were nursed back to health.

Now at two months old, these miracle dogs are ready to find their FURever loving home.

The adoption fee is $250.

Anyone interested can email foster@harfordshelter.org.