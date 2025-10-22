Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Good Samaritan saves newborn puppies found abandoned along Belcamp walking trail

BELCAMP, Md. — A Good Samaritan is being credited with saving the lives of newborn puppies that were found abandoned along a walking trail in Belcamp.

The startling discovery was made Saturday off Route 7 and Creswell Road near the Riverside Apartments.

According to the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC), four pups, only a day or two old, were left sitting in a box.

"Without their mother – or human intervention - they had no chance of survival on their own," said the Humane Society.

With temperatures in the 50s that day, it was imperative for the pups to be warmed up in an incubator.

Thankfully the passerby was able to rush them to the Humane Society where staff provided much needed care.

Sadly one puppy didn't survive.

One worker took the litter of pups home with them for a night to bottle feed.

By Sunday a foster family stepped in to help out, and now we're told the three remaining pups are thriving.

“Newborn puppies like these need their mother,” said Amanda Hickman, executive director at HSHC. “We’re so grateful that someone found them when they did. Just a few more hours in the cold could have been tragic.”

Hickman emphasized there are other alternatives to abandonment.

“We’re here to help, with no judgment and no shaming. We have a pet food pantry, we have affordable vaccine clinics, we have resources, so no pet parent should feel their only choice is abandonment," Hickman added.

