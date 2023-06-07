Pope Francis hospitalized in Rome for abdominal surgery

Pope Francis is back in the hospital.

According to the Vatican, the 86-year-old Catholic leader was admitted to Rome’s A. Gemelli University Hospital Wednesday for surgery to repair a hernia.

"The surgery, decided upon over the past few days by the medical team assisting the Holy Father, became necessary due to an incisional laparocele (hernia) that is causing recurrent, painful, and worsening sub-occlusive syndromes," aHoly See Press Office statement said.

During the procedure, he will be under general anesthesia and remain in the hospital for a few days before heading back to the Vatican.

This is not the first time the pope has been hospitalized, but the hospitalization does raise more concerns about his health, as this is the latest in a series of problems for the pope. In March, he was hospitalized for four days due to acute pneumonitis.

The pontiff has also been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for months and told Telemundo last month that "some days are more painful" than others. The pope also had surgery two years ago to have a part of his colon removed.

