Trump criticizes judges after ruling against administration in Federal Reserve case

President Donald Trump posted an extensive note on social media over the weekend, criticizing federal judges after his administration suffered a loss in court.

President Trump called James Boasberg, the Judge who ruled against him, “wacky” and “out of control." He also said “He is exactly what judges should not be!”

Friday, Judge James Boasberg blocked the DOJ’s attempt to investigate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, regarding a construction project at the Federal Reserve Building.

President Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell for not lowering interest rates quickly enough.

Boasberg said there was evidence the sole purpose of the investigation was to “harass and pressure Powell”.

In his post, the President also set his sights on the Supreme Court after a majority of the members on the High Court rejected his tariffs plan last month.

He said some Republicans on the court “Openly disrespect the the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the land.” President Trump explained he believes tariffs will benefit the U.S. economy because other countries have been taking advantage of the U.S.

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One legal expert said a president condemning judges in this manner is problematic.

"He's been given enormous benefit of the doubt from the courts," said Professor David Super, of Georgetown Law. "Some of the Justice he's criticized are why he wasn't criminally prosecuted for a number of things, and yet, for all they've done for him, he takes one ruling and undermines our whole system of government."

Scripps News' Ava-joye Burnett: Why is it so concerning when you see a President of the United States acting in this way, publicly attacking the judiciary repeatedly?

Super: Well, it's entirely appropriate for a president say they disagree with the decision that the courts have made, even that they strongly disagree with it, to give their reasons. But he says they have bad intentions, and he suggests they're corrupt without any evidence whatsoever, and that's going to cause many people listening to him to believe that we aren't in a country that follows the rule of law anymore, and not to take seriously what the courts say that leads to anarchy.

President Trump said that justices who were appointed by Democrats stick together. He believes Republicans should do the same.

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