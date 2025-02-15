Maryland National Guard opts out of Frederick Douglass Parade due to Trump administration DEI guidance

The Maryland National Guard will not participate in the Frederick Douglass parade due to guidance set by the Department of Defense, according to a memo.

In a Facebook post on a group page ran by relatives of Douglass, it was stated that the parade had been canceled, citing the National Guard pulling out as a reason.

"The Maryland National Guard is precluded from using federal resources, including man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months, including National African American/Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month," the Maryland National Guard said in the memo.

Also in the memo, the Maryland National Guard said that since the event is organized as part of a Black History Month celebration, they cannot support.

"In accordance with the new guidance, the Maryland National Guard must decline events which celebrates individuals based all or in part on immutable characteristics."

The parade was set for February 22 in Easton, Maryland.

Although the parade was canceled, the other events surrounding celebrating Frederick Douglass will continue as planned.

The DoD's statement regarding identity months can be read below:

Guidance from the Secretary of Defense: "Identity Months Dead at DoD" Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the Department's warfighting mission. Efforts to divide the force – to put one group ahead of another – erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution. Going forward, DoD Components and Military Departments will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months, including National African American/Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month. Service members and civilians remain permitted to attend these events in an unofficial capacity outside of duty hours. Installations, units, and offices are encouraged to celebrate the valor and success of military heroes of all races, genders, and backgrounds as we restore our warrior culture and ethos. We are proud of our warriors and their history, but we will focus on the character of their service instead of their immutable characteristics. This guidance is effectively immediately.

