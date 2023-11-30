Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police resolve barricade situation in Essex

Essex barricade.jpeg
Paul Jaffey
Essex barricade.jpeg
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 11:58:59-05

UPDATE: Police say this incident has been resolved.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Baltimore County Police are currently on the scene of a barricade in the 900 block of Barron Avenue.

As police work to resolve this incident peacefully, residents are asked to avoid the area.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices