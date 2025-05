ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a dead body was found on the ground in the area of Disney Avenue and Alley 79 in Brooklyn Park.

Police say the body belonged to a woman, with apparent trauma to her body.

The female, who has not yet been identified, has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Detectives ask that anyone with information that could help this investigation contact them at 410-222-4731.