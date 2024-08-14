Queen Anne's County taking part in the Maryland 3000 adoption challenge

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD — We are halfway through August and halfway through the Maryland 3000 adoption challenge.

Participating Maryland shelters are waiving adoption fees to clear the shelters and find animals loving homes.

Queen Anne's County is no different than others around the state.

Shelters in the county are experiencing a 50% increase in their cat population from just one year ago.

"The goal of this statewide challenge is to adopt out 3,000 animals to new and loving homes," said Kelly Hamilton, chief of animal services. "The staff at Queen Anne's County Animal Services is prepared to help you every step of the way through the adoption process and beyond to ensure a smooth transition for you and your new family pet."

If you are not ready to adopt they are also always looking for volunteers and fosters.

For more information, please get in touch with the shelter at (410) 827-7178 or visit their website.

