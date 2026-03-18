Pets on Set: Trevor

Trevor is a 3-year-old gentle giant available for adoption through Baltimore County Animal Services — and despite pushing 40+ pounds, all he really wants is to be in your lap.

WMAR

This big, calm boy was surrendered by his family who could no longer care for him, but he's made plenty of friends since arriving at the shelter. A volunteer and staff favorite. He's housebroken, crate-trained, good with kids, and easy on the leash. We're talking one-handed easy.

WMAR

He's possibly a Great Dane mix, though his breed history wasn't provided. He's not high energy. We walked him from point A to point B, and he was perfectly content. He even politely declined a treat — took it, set it aside, and carried on like a gentleman.

WMAR

If you're looking for a couch companion to catch Orioles games with, Trevor is your guy. He should be the only pet in the home, but he'd thrive with a family who loves a good snuggle and the occasional yard hang.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.