Pets on Set: Tetra

BALTIMORE — Although it is a rainy day, this latest edition of Pets on Set should bring some sunshine.

Say hello to Tetra! She's two years old and is looking for a place to call home.

Tetra is 42 pounds of personality, charm and affection.

Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

If you love nature and going out for walks, Tetra is the girl for you.

She's just coming off of walking a full two miles with ease at BARCS' Dog's Day Out at Fort McHenry.

Her fun-loving and kind nature was on full display for families to absorb.

Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

While living in a short-term foster home, Tetra lived with a child as young as seven years old and was rather calm and patient.

She's also met other dogs while at BARCS and enjoyed playing chase with them. She was even respectful and curious around the family's pet hamster.

Tetra is already spayed and neutered.

Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

Now, if you want to be the lucky one to take this adorable girl home, you can head to BARCS' website to find out how or give them a call directly.

There you can learn about BARCS' "Sniffle Squad" adoption promo.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm