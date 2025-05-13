Sniffle Squad adoption program launches at BARCS with waived fees for pets with respiratory infections

BALTIMORE — They're a little under the weather, but finding their forever home could help them feel better!

Baltimore Animal Care and Rescue Center announced a new adoption promo that waives fees for all dogs and cats with respiratory infections - the "Sniffle Squad."

Symptoms are like a common cold in people: runny nose, sneezing, watery eyes. They are already receiving treatment and will heal quicker outside the shelter environment.

According to BARCS, pets with respiratory infections tend to stay in their shelter three times longer than healthy animals.

Every BARCS adopter (Sniffle Squad included!) receives 30 days of free pet health insurance and a $250 credit to a local VCA Animal Hospital to help with initial care.

Head to their website for more information on adoptable pets.