Pets on Set: Spoon

BALTIMORE — Meet Spoon, a delightful two-month-old puppy waiting for her forever home at the Maryland SPCA. Surrendered by her previous owner, Spoon is now fully vaccinated and spayed, eager to meet a loving family.

WMAR

Spoon might be a mix of pit and hound and is already charming everyone with her social nature. As a young puppy, she’s energetic and curious, ready to learn and grow with the right guidance. She loved every person she met at WMAR.

WMAR

The ideal family for Spoon will be prepared to embark on the joys of puppy-raising, including training and socialization. Whether in an active or calmer household, Spoon is sure to bring joy with the right love and attention.

WMAR

If you are thinking of giving this cute pup a home, you can learn more on the Maryland SPCA's website.

Address: 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211

Phone number: (410) 235-8826

Operating Hours: Mon–Fri: 1pm–7pm, Sat: 12pm–5pm, Sun: CLOSED

