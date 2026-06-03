Meet Snow, a lovable three-and-a-half-year-old pup looking for her forever home through Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue, a community of volunteers dedicated to rescuing and rehoming homeless animals.

Pets on Set: Snow Pets on Set: Snow

Fostered by Chris for the past five months, Snow has proven to be an affectionate companion who loves walks and snuggling.

Adopt A Homeless Animal

Snow initially joined Chris's family for a short "sleepover," but her charming personality quickly made her a permanent foster. With a friendly nature, Snow gets along well with other dogs and enjoys both playful activities and cozy downtime.

WMAR

Ideal for a home that can offer plenty of attention, Snow brings endless love and joy to those around her. She thrives in environments where she can share her affection with people. Described as a big wiggler, Snow isn't a puppy but maintains an energy level that makes her love walks and cuddling with her furry foster siblings.

WMAR

To learn more about adopting Snow or to start the adoption process, click here.

Contact Info:

Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue

PO Box 65351, Baltimore, MD 21209

410-205-9340

Facebook

Instagram

Emails:



General inquiry: info@aaha-rescue.org

Adopt: adopt@aaha-rescue.org

Foster: foster@aaha-rescue.org

Volunteer: volunteer@aaha-rescue.org

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.