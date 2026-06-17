Pets on Set: Raven

BALTIMORE — Meet Raven! This lovable 5-year-old dog is looking for her forever home. Despite her sweet demeanor and good nature, Raven has been at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter for four months. She gets along well with kids and dogs, making her an ideal family pet.

BARCS Raven, BARCS

With her high energy balanced by a love of relaxation, Raven enjoys runs with her foster family just as much as she loves sunbathing and cuddling during TV time. This dual nature makes her a great fit for both active and laid-back lifestyles.

WMAR Raven, BARCS

This smart girl is very treat-motivated and already knows "sit," "down," and "paw." She is perfectly house-trained, and her fosters have said she is one of the easiest dogs they've ever had.

WMAR Raven, BARCS

Raven also does well in social situations, having recently accompanied her foster family on a camping trip and visited a dog-friendly brewery. She's also great in the car and always ready for the next adventure. If you want to meet this sweet girl, reach out to BARCS.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm