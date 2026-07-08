Pets on Set: Nemo

WESTMINSTER, Md. — This week on Pets on Set, we met Nemo, an energetic but also super snuggly kitten who charmed everyone with his playful antics.

WMAR

Nemo was dropped off at the Humane Society of Carroll County as a struggling newborn and his foster family nursed him back to health, and now he's a lively feline.

WMAR

The organization is dedicated to connecting animals with loving homes and offers fee-waived adoptions for veterans year-round. Besides cats and dogs, they occasionally have more unique animals, ensuring there's a perfect companion for every home.

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To adopt animals like Nemo, visit their website where all available pets are listed. The shelter also accommodates visitors with extended hours on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Contact info:

Humane Society of Carroll County

2517 Littlestown Pike

Westminster, MD 21158

Phone: (410) - 848-4810

Lobby Hours

Mon–Wed, Fri: 8:30am–4:30pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm

Thu: 8:30am–7:00pm

Sat: 9:00am–2:00pm

Walk-In Adoption Hours

Mon–Wed, Fri: 10:00am–12:30pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm

Thu: 10:00am–12:30pm & 2:00pm–6:30pm

Sat: 9:00am–1:00pm