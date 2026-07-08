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Pets on Set: Nemo

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WMAR
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WESTMINSTER, Md. — This week on Pets on Set, we met Nemo, an energetic but also super snuggly kitten who charmed everyone with his playful antics.

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Nemo was dropped off at the Humane Society of Carroll County as a struggling newborn and his foster family nursed him back to health, and now he's a lively feline.

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The organization is dedicated to connecting animals with loving homes and offers fee-waived adoptions for veterans year-round. Besides cats and dogs, they occasionally have more unique animals, ensuring there's a perfect companion for every home.

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To adopt animals like Nemo, visit their website where all available pets are listed. The shelter also accommodates visitors with extended hours on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Contact info:

Humane Society of Carroll County
2517 Littlestown Pike
Westminster, MD 21158

Phone: (410) - 848-4810

Lobby Hours

Mon–Wed, Fri: 8:30am–4:30pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm
Thu: 8:30am–7:00pm
Sat: 9:00am–2:00pm

Walk-In Adoption Hours

Mon–Wed, Fri: 10:00am–12:30pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm
Thu: 10:00am–12:30pm & 2:00pm–6:30pm
Sat: 9:00am–1:00pm

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