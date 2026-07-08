Pets on Set: Nemo

WESTMINSTER, Md. — This week on Pets on Set, we met Nemo, an energetic but also super snuggly kitten who charmed everyone with his playful antics.
Nemo was dropped off at the Humane Society of Carroll County as a struggling newborn and his foster family nursed him back to health, and now he's a lively feline.
The organization is dedicated to connecting animals with loving homes and offers fee-waived adoptions for veterans year-round. Besides cats and dogs, they occasionally have more unique animals, ensuring there's a perfect companion for every home.
To adopt animals like Nemo, visit their website where all available pets are listed. The shelter also accommodates visitors with extended hours on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Contact info:
Humane Society of Carroll County
2517 Littlestown Pike
Westminster, MD 21158
Phone: (410) - 848-4810
Lobby Hours
Mon–Wed, Fri: 8:30am–4:30pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm
Thu: 8:30am–7:00pm
Sat: 9:00am–2:00pm
Walk-In Adoption Hours
Mon–Wed, Fri: 10:00am–12:30pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm
Thu: 10:00am–12:30pm & 2:00pm–6:30pm
Sat: 9:00am–1:00pm