Pets on Set: Hilda

This week on Pets on Set, meet Hilda, a five-month-old pup fostered by The Hero Rescue and looking for a new home. Hilda is the last of her litter, showing a mix of Labrador and Shepherd characteristics. She's an energetic dog, ready to join any family willing to welcome her.

The Hero Rescue

Despite her youth, Hilda is already potty-trained and hasn't had any accidents recently. She gets along well with other dogs and children, making her an adaptable choice for various household dynamics. Her foster notes that she's been a quick learner and enjoys car rides.

WMAR

Notably motivated by treats, Hilda has mastered basic commands like sit and lay down and is eager to learn more. Her easygoing nature makes her a suitable match for anyone seeking a trainable, sweet companion.

WMAR

Interested adopters can meet Hilda at events this weekend. She will be available at the Jarrettsville Vet Center Open House on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday at the Bel Air Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, check out Facebook.

The adoption process is straightforward - just fill out an application on their website ahead of time, as applications can't be processed at adoption events.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.