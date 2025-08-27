Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pets on Set: Drako

WMAR
Drako, HSHC
Posted

FALLSTON, Md. — Meet Drako! Don't let his size fool you, this big boy is a gentle giant. He is currently at the Humane Society of Harford County, and is a favorite among volunteers and staff.

Drako, HSHC

Drako is a 4-year-old mixed breed who would make a great addition to any family seeking a loyal companion who likes going on walks and then curling up on the couch.

Drako is also a lifesaver! He served as a blood donor to Cheyenne, a blind goat found roaming around the Swan Meadows community earlier this month.

The goat had pink eye, and a serum created with Drako's blood is helping clear up the infection. No one has come forward to claim Cheyenne as she recovers at HSHC.

Drako, HSHC

If you are interested in Drako, HSHC is waiving adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday, as part of a nationwide effort to 'Clear the Shelter.'

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on those days.

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone number: (410) 836-1090
Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org

