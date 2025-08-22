Rescue dog becomes hero by helping blind goat heal

FALLSTON, Md. — When a blind goat needed treatment for a painful eye infection, an unlikely hero stepped up to help: a shelter dog named Drako.

The goat was found by the Aberdeen Police this week wandering around the Swan Meadows community, and they rescued her. The goat, whom staff named Cheyenne, was brought to the Humane Society of Harford County to see what they could do to help her.

Cheyenne had pink eye, which, while not contagious to humans, could spread to other livestock.

That's when Drako entered the picture. A veterinarian took a small amount of Drako's blood to create an ophthalmic serum. The serum contains anti-inflammatory healing properties that help prevent corneal damage and reduce Cheyenne's pain."

The veterinary team puts a drop in her eye three times a day, and it's helping get rid of the infection.

Muddy Creek Veterinary Service recommended the innovative treatment, improving Cheyenne's quality of life.

No one has come forward to claim Cheyenne since she was found earlier this week.

While Cheyenne recovers, Drako remains available for adoption. The 4-year-old mixed breed has proven he's not just a companion—he's a lifesaver.