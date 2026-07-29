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Pets on Set: Digit's kittens

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WMAR
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BEL AIR, Md. — Meet not one, not two, not even three, but seven kittens!

Pets on Set: Digit's kittens

Pets on Set: Digit's kittens

We're featuring a special litter, whose mom, Digit, is known for her extra thumbs. She passed this on to several of her babies, so there is a little more to love! This charming duo of seven kittens will soon be looking for their forever homes, as Digit has already secured an adopter.

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Also, dubbed the “cow litter” for their black-and-white patterns, these kittens were brought in young and have thrived under Frogtown Fosters' care. The organization plays a crucial role in helping vulnerable kittens born in challenging environments receive the care they need to thrive.

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Supporting local shelters like Frogtown Fosters can make a real difference, especially with the current influx of kittens needing help. Participating in community events and offering support to these rescues is a great way to contribute.

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These sweet seven will be available in just a few weeks once they are spayed/neutered.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150
Older Kittens/Adults: $125
A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:

  • Spay/Neuter
  • FIV & FeLV combo test
  • Up-to-date vaccinations
  • Deworming
  • Flea treatments
  • Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com
Phone Number: (443) 616-4113
Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

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