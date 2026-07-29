BEL AIR, Md. — Meet not one, not two, not even three, but seven kittens!

Pets on Set: Digit's kittens Pets on Set: Digit's kittens

We're featuring a special litter, whose mom, Digit, is known for her extra thumbs. She passed this on to several of her babies, so there is a little more to love! This charming duo of seven kittens will soon be looking for their forever homes, as Digit has already secured an adopter.

WMAR

Also, dubbed the “cow litter” for their black-and-white patterns, these kittens were brought in young and have thrived under Frogtown Fosters' care. The organization plays a crucial role in helping vulnerable kittens born in challenging environments receive the care they need to thrive.

WMAR

Supporting local shelters like Frogtown Fosters can make a real difference, especially with the current influx of kittens needing help. Participating in community events and offering support to these rescues is a great way to contribute.

WMAR

These sweet seven will be available in just a few weeks once they are spayed/neutered.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150

Older Kittens/Adults: $125

A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:



Spay/Neuter

FIV & FeLV combo test

Up-to-date vaccinations

Deworming

Flea treatments

Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com

Phone Number: (443) 616-4113

Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

