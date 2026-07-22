Meet Caliente! Baltimore County Animal Services brought this four-year-old "gentle giant" ready for adoption. Caliente is friendly, loves sniff walks, and gets along great with other dogs, making her perfect for families. Despite her sturdy build, she's surprisingly agile and confident.

Pets on Set: Caliente Pets on Set: Caliente

WMAR

Caliente arrived at BCAS as a stray during a heat wave, showing signs of heat stress, which inspired her name. Although she's fully recovered, adopters should limit her time in the heat due to her short nose.

WMAR

BCAS is celebrating "Christmas in July" from July 24th to 26th with a no-fee adoption event. Visitors to BCAS or Dundalk PetSmart can adopt pets for free and receive a $20 PetSmart gift card and pet toys.

WMAR

For more information on their events and available pets, BCAS encourages prospective adopters to follow them on Facebook.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297