BALTIMORE — Meet Backpack! This three-month-old kitten is looking for his forever home. He showed up to WMAR ready to play!

WATCH: Pets on Set: Backpack Pets on Set: Backpack

He was not content to snuggle and wanted to explore his new surroundings from our shoulders and backs. Once he checked things out, he did calm down and loved being held.

WMAR

Backpack was brought in as a stray with another kitten, found on someone's porch. The girl kitten is named Dora, which led to his unusual name.

WMAR

Backpack was neutered on Tuesday, has all his vaccines, and is microchipped, so he's ready to go to his new home! If you are interested in this sweet boy, reach out to the Maryland SPCA.

WMAR

Address: 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211

Phone number: (410) 235-8826

Operating Hours: Mon–Fri: 1pm–7pm, Sat: 12pm–5pm, Sun: CLOSED