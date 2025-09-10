Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pets on Set: Backpack

Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Meet Backpack! This three-month-old kitten is looking for his forever home. He showed up to WMAR ready to play!

Pets on Set: Backpack

He was not content to snuggle and wanted to explore his new surroundings from our shoulders and backs. Once he checked things out, he did calm down and loved being held.

Backpack was brought in as a stray with another kitten, found on someone's porch. The girl kitten is named Dora, which led to his unusual name.

Backpack was neutered on Tuesday, has all his vaccines, and is microchipped, so he's ready to go to his new home! If you are interested in this sweet boy, reach out to the Maryland SPCA.

Address: 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Phone number: (410) 235-8826
Operating Hours: Mon–Fri: 1pm–7pm, Sat: 12pm–5pm, Sun: CLOSED

