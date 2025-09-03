BEL AIR, Md. — Three tiny kittens in Harford County are thriving under the specialized care of a local nonprofit.

WATCH: Pets on Set: Augustus, Phillipe and Aldi Pets on Set: Augustus, Phillipe and Aldi

Frogtown Fosters focuses on caring for newborn kittens who need round-the-clock attention before they're ready for adoption.

The nonprofit runs a home-based program, connecting the area's youngest felines with experienced foster families who know how to bottle-feed and care for neonatal kittens.

WMAR Frogtown Fosters

This week, we got to meet 4-week-old boys, Augustus and Phillipe, taken in from Baltimore County Animal Services.

WMAR Frogtown Fosters

WMAR Frogtown Fosters

They are from different litters but are close enough in age that they can play together. They do not need to be adopted as a bonded pair.

WMAR Frogtown Fosters

And we also met sweet Aldi. This little girl had a rough start. She was found in a trash bag behind an Aldi store in Baltimore City. Luckily, someone found her and knew to call Frogtown Fosters.

This 3-week-old girl is getting used to her surroundings and living her best life right now in her new foster home.

Frogtown Fosters works with local shelters and rescue groups to take in kittens who are too young to survive on their own - often just days or weeks old.

Augustus, Phillipe and Aldi are too young for you to take home right now but will eventually be adoptable so check out Frogtown!

New fosters are always welcome, so if you can't offer a furever home, a temporary one is great too. They'll teach you everything you need to know to care for your fosters.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150

Older Kittens/Adults: $125

A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:



Spay/Neuter

FIV & FeLV combo test

Up-to-date vaccinations

Deworming

Flea treatments

Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com

Phone Number: (443) 616-4113

Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

