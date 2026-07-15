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Pets on Set: Amelia

amelia harford county humane society
WMAR
amelia harford county humane society
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FALLSTON, Md. — Meet Amelia, the charming one-year-old kitty featured in this week's Pets on Set. With her calm demeanor, Amelia is perfect for those who prefer a more relaxed companion over a rambunctious kitten.

amelia2 HARFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

She's an excellent mix of playfulness and tranquility, making her an ideal addition to any home. She is currently at the Humane Society of Harford County.

ameila3 HARFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Amelia's background as a stray means she hasn't been tested with dogs, so a slow introduction is recommended if you have other pets.

amelia4 HARFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Thanks to a collaboration with Bissell Pet Foundation, Amelia and all cats one year or older at HCHS are available for adoption for just $25, including a microchip and vaccinations.

You can get more info here:

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone number: (410) 836-1090
Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org

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