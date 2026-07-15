Pets on Set: Amelia

FALLSTON, Md. — Meet Amelia, the charming one-year-old kitty featured in this week's Pets on Set. With her calm demeanor, Amelia is perfect for those who prefer a more relaxed companion over a rambunctious kitten.

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She's an excellent mix of playfulness and tranquility, making her an ideal addition to any home. She is currently at the Humane Society of Harford County.

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Amelia's background as a stray means she hasn't been tested with dogs, so a slow introduction is recommended if you have other pets.

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Thanks to a collaboration with Bissell Pet Foundation, Amelia and all cats one year or older at HCHS are available for adoption for just $25, including a microchip and vaccinations.

You can get more info here:

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Phone number: (410) 836-1090

Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org