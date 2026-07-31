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Adoption fees waived at participating shelters through August for Maryland 3,000 Adoption Challenge

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BALTIMORE — Adoption fees are waived at participating animal shelters throughout August as part of the Maryland 3,000 adoption challenge.

It's hosted by the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance, which wants to help thousands of animals in the state find loving homes.

More than a dozen shelters across the state are participating, including the Maryland SPCA, Anne Arundel County Animal Services, and Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center.

All regular adoption procedures apply during the challenge.

You can click here for a list of participating shelters.

Originally launched more than a decade ago by BAWA, the Maryland 3,000 has become one of the state's largest collaborative adoption initiatives.

Following a brief hiatus, the challenge returned last year, and 3,152 pets found homes.

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