Over 34,000 residents without power as severe storms sweep through Maryland

UPDATE: As of 6:41 p.m., 34,325 residents are without power. BGE says there are 457 active outages.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Over 18,000 people are without power due to severe weather impacting Maryland BGE reports.

As of 6:12 p.m., there are 250 active outages, leaving 18,620 people without power. The majority of residents without power are in Baltimore City and County.

The storms that hit Maryland produced damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rainfall.

A tornado warning was issued for Harford, Cecil and Anne Arundel counties.

This story will continue to be updated.