The Orioles have announced the full schedule of celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

While the Orioles host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, the Orioles will welcome back former Orioles, hold giveaways, and host a postgame concert as part of the Birdland Summer Music Series.

For the August 6 game, the Orioles will once again offer 1992 ticket pricing with bleacher tickets on sale for $4, reserve seats for $8 and box seats available between $12 and $18. That sale ends on Monday, July 11.

Orioles alumni including Eddie Murray, Chris Davis and Rick Sutcliffe will also be honored before the game. Some notable players left off the list of returning O's include Adam Jones, Mike Mussina and Cal Ripken Jr.