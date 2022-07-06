Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

Orioles announce plans for Oriole Park at Camden Yards 30th Anniversary Weekend Celebration

Safety netting extended at Camden Yards
Copyright Getty Images
Rob Carr
<p>BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view before the start of the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 24, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
Safety netting extended at Camden Yards
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 07:11:03-04

The Orioles have announced the full schedule of celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

While the Orioles host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, the Orioles will welcome back former Orioles, hold giveaways, and host a postgame concert as part of the Birdland Summer Music Series.

For the August 6 game, the Orioles will once again offer 1992 ticket pricing with bleacher tickets on sale for $4, reserve seats for $8 and box seats available between $12 and $18. That sale ends on Monday, July 11.

Orioles alumni including Eddie Murray, Chris Davis and Rick Sutcliffe will also be honored before the game. Some notable players left off the list of returning O's include Adam Jones, Mike Mussina and Cal Ripken Jr.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019