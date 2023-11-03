Oreo will reward fans who decorate early for the holidays this year

If you’re a fan of decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving, you now have a chance to win some cash by getting all your decorations out as soon as possible.

Oreo is looking for someone who already has decorations up inside and outside by Nov. 17 to win their Holiday Oreo Allowance (HOA) of $1,000 and, of course, some Oreo cookies.

All you have to do is take photos of your decorations and post them on either Instagram or X, formerly known as Twitter. Be sure to tag @oreo and use hashtags #HolidayOREOAllowance and #OREOSweepstakes in the caption and make sure your account is public. Get your entry in by Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

You can decorate your home however you’d like, whether that means putting your tree up inside, stringing lights outside or putting a giant inflatable in your yard. You do not need to use Oreo cookies to decorate and doing so will not make your chances of winning any greater.

However, you’ll want to get your entry in by Nov. 9 if you can. On or around Nov. 10, Oreo will choose 75 winners at random to receive a “Welcome Kit” Prize package which includes one package of original Oreo cookies, one package of Oreo Joy cookies, an Oreo branded yard sign and a $1,000 prepaid gift card.

Then, on Nov. 20, Oreo will choose 25 more winners from the pool of people who have entered but haven’t won yet, so you’re competing with more people for fewer prizes. If you win, you will be notified via direct message on whatever social media platform you used to make the post.

While you can spend your $1,000 prize on whatever you’d like, Oreo suggests using it to continue spreading holiday cheer in your neighborhood.

Need some decorating inspiration? Take a look at these DIY giant Christmas balls for your yard that require only LED mini lights, chicken wire, small wire cutters, measuring tape and gloves for a professional-looking display.

When do you begin decorating for the holidays?

