Watch
We're Open

Actions

Repeat Performance is the consignment shop for you!

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Credit: Shirley Clay
REPEAT PERFORMANCE
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 20:58:41-04

BALTIMORE — Looking for gently used clothing, handbags and more? Check this spot out!

Repeat Performance in Baltimore is a consignment shop that's been in business for more than 35 years! And while they mostly carry women's items, they do have a section for men's clothing as well!

You can find them on Facebook and on Instagram at @repeatperformanceconsignment

They're located at 1426 Reisterstown Road and can be reached at (410) 653-6237

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.