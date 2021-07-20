Repeat Performance is the consignment shop for you!

BALTIMORE — Looking for gently used clothing, handbags and more? Check this spot out!

Repeat Performance in Baltimore is a consignment shop that's been in business for more than 35 years! And while they mostly carry women's items, they do have a section for men's clothing as well!

You can find them on Facebook and on Instagram at @repeatperformanceconsignment

They're located at 1426 Reisterstown Road and can be reached at (410) 653-6237

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.