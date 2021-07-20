Watch
We're Open

Actions

Looking for furniture and home decor? Laissez Faire & Company is here for you!

items.[0].image.alt
Owner: Cathy Johnson
Laissez Faire & Company
Posted at 9:25 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 21:32:01-04

Looking for furniture and home decor? They've got it! Women's clothing accessories? They've got that as well!

Laissez Faire & Company is located at 10710 York Road in Cockeysville and they've got you covered for vintage painted furniture and more! If you enjoy painting furniture, they are also retailers of the famous Annie Sloans chalk paint!

Laissez Faire & Company
Laissez Faire & Company

They can be reached by phone at (410) 299-2538, their website http://www.laissezfaireandcompany.com/ , Facebook or Instagram at @laissezfaireco.

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.