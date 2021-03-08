City car cleaning business pivots to pandemic success

PASADENA, Md. — Mark Harding is the owner of Mark's Mobile Detailing, after working for a large dealership he decided to go on his own cleaning cars.

That enjoyment turned to disappointment because of the pandemic. After being laid off for a couple of months, Mark evaluated his business and came back even stronger.

"Just mainly interior disinfecting. I bought a spray to sanitize the inside to clean with anything dealing with COVID, any germs and we basically sprayed everywhere in the interiors," Harding explained.

Now he's back in business and with help from a financier, he has a 250 tank of water, high velocity sprayer and a generator which makes it easy to be anywhere.

As this pandemic brings new awareness to certain people, Harding is ready to address those concerns as well.

Now Mark travels all over, working for hospitals, car shops and Uber drivers...anyone looking to make their car cleaner and most importantly, safer.

"The only way to keep my blessings going is by trying to bless others so, that's where I get my success from."