Watch
We're Open

Actions

B&B Antiques & Consignments has antiques, jewelry and more

items.[0].image.alt
Owner: Adriane Burke
B&B Antiques & Consignments
Posted at 9:37 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 21:37:43-04

This shop has such a wide range of goods from both new and old!

They offer a wide variety of antiques, vintage & new furniture, glassware, jewelry, quilts, home & garden decor, and so much more!

B&B Antiques & Consignments is located at 3205 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton and can be reached at (410) 692-0040, https://bandbantiques.net/ or on Facebook.

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.