Annapolis Facebook page helps local businesses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — This pandemic has seen many businesses suffer, some that have thrived and even some new businesses that have sprung up.

Jeanne Poole has been in Annapolis for more than 3 decades and was looking for a way to promote small businesses and restaurants in her town. So, she came up with a new Facebook group, Annapolis Takeout.

It's a group of information about take out for restaurants in the Annapolis area.

Thousands of people see the offers eateries are putting out there, 17,300 people to be exact.

Poole knows the struggles during the pandemic. She had a brick and mortar store that has gone 100% online and is thriving. Poole has learned that people really do care about where they live and taking care of local small businesses.

"I think people are really thoughtful about supporting their small businesses and really want their small businesses to still be there when we're on the other side of this," she said.