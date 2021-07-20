A Real Find Antiques has high quality antiques just for you!

A Real Find Antiques is a place where you can find high quality antiques along with dining/living room sets!

Patrick Pierce

Patrick Pierce

They also build tables out of all kinds of wood and the prices are very affordable! They even have pickup and delivery available.

They're located at 3152 Baltimore Blvd in Finksburg and can be reached at (410) 871-2738, their website https://www.arealfindantiques.com/ or on Facebook.

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.