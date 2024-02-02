One Harford County barber creates an emergency roadside app to help people with car trouble

EDGEWOOD — Car troubles can happen anytime you are on the road.

Even with services like AAA, it can sometimes take awhile for help to arrive.

One barber created an emergency roadside app called Lightning Track LLC.

That barber's name is Norman Cleghorn.

He got the idea one day when one of his clients was having car trouble.

He owns Transformations Kutz and Salon in Edgewood.

One day one of his clients cars wouldn't start after they received a haircut.

It took nearly two hours for a tow truck to respond.

That's when Cleghorn knew he needed to take action.

He created an app called Lighting Track.

It works similar to a ride share app, but instead of getting a ride, you request roadside service.

After you open the app, you select whether you are in a car or a truck.

Then, you select what type of service you need.

The price will pop up, and then a service provider will travel to you.

"I've gotten a lot of good feedback from people who use it and actually like it. They love the concept that they are able to get faster roadside service, and the fact that they can sign up to be a service provider," said Cleghorn.

Cleghorn says so far he has around 6,000 users and 24,000 service providers.

He likes that he is able to help provide a service that is needed.

Cleghorn's story is one of perseverance.

He attended Harford Community College with the hopes of studying computer science.

He had to drop out.

However, he didn't let that slow him down.