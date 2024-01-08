One family is continuing to call for justice months after their loved one was shot and killed

BALTIMORE COUNTY — One family is continuing to call for justice after their loved one was shot and killed at a cookout in Randallstown this past summer.

The victim in this case was Shawn Stewart.

He was 49-years-old.

Harold Jones, is Stewart's older brother. He says it's been tough for the family the last few months.

He says with the trial coming up, he wants people to remember what happened to his brother.

“When I leave out the door to go to work, I think about my brother, knowing he is not coming back," said Jones.

On July 22 of last year, Baltimore County Police were called to the 8600 block of Lucerne Road for a shooting.

They found Stewart suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed him to the hospital.

"So, when I got to the hospital, they said he passed away, and it was like I couldn’t believe it," said Jones.

According to charging documents, Lydell Darien and Stewart got into a verbal altercation. Witnesses say Darien left and came back to the cookout.

The court documents say a witness saw Darien shoot Stewart several times. Witnesses say Darien left in a pickup truck. He was later arrested. He is being charged with first-degree murder.

“The person that did this to my brother, he was a childhood friend of ours. And we just wanted everyone to understand it didn’t make no sense at all," said Stewart.

Jones wants justice.

The trial is just two months away.

"The trial is coming up. I want all my brother’s friends, anybody that knows my brother come out, support this," said Jones.

Jones says his brother was loved by everybody. And even though he is gone, Jones says his brother will not be forgotten.

“He had a nice smile. If my brother knows you, he will help you. If you need help, he going to help you. And he’s going to be missed by a lot of people. He wasn’t no bad guy. He was a good man.”

The trial is set to start on March 18.

Darien is being held in jail with no bond.

