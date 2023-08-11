One camp in North Baltimore continues to have a positive impact for kids

BALTIMORE — A summer camp in North Baltimore has been giving kids a positive place to both play and learn.

That is the Education, Sports and Fun camp, also known as ESF.

The camp took place this summer at Gilman School.

Friday is the last day.

This summer nearly 300 kids from the age of 3 to 14 came to ESF.

On any given day, you could see campers playing touch football, soccer or basketball.

In addition to sports, the kids also had the chance to take part in educational activities.

They were able to participate in leggo engineering, movie making and rocket drones.

Dylan Baker, who is 9-years-old, says he enjoyed coming to camp this summer.

In addition to the kids having a good time, the camp experience was rewarding for staff members as well.

"I very much enjoy it, and I'm pretty sure if you were to ask a lot of other kids, they would say they would really enjoy ESF because, I have to say, coach Ryan has hired a lot of very amazing people to take care of the campers," said Baker.

"I really enjoyed the educational side and then playing with the kids on the sports side, just having fun. Every Friday we have a little rally and we get the kids to do freeze dance, dance and pop sickles. It's been a great environment," said Donald Singleton, a camp counselor.

The camp has been at Gilman for the last 29 years.

Campers and staff members are looking forward to next year.

